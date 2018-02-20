BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Ireland a big test for Wales half-backs - Gareth Davies

Ireland big test for Davies and Biggar

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies says Saturday's Six Nations match in Ireland will be a major test for him and Dan Biggar.

Ospreys fly-half Biggar partners Davies in Dublin after missing Wales' last two games against Scotland and England with injury.

