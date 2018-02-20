BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Warren Gatland reveals secret to long coaching career

'Positive media' secret to Gatland's long career

Warren Gatland jokes that the secret to his long career as head coach of Wales is being positive with the media.

Wales' Six Nations match with Ireland on Saturday is his 100th in charge.

