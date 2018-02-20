BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Warren Gatland on why Wales must contain Sexton and Murray

Ireland's '9-10 combination' among the best

Warren Gatland says Wales' good recent record against Ireland gives him confident ahead of Saturday's Six Nations clash in Dublin.

But he acknowledges Ireland's Lions half-backs Connor Murray and Johnny Sexton are among "the best 9-10 combinations" in the world.

