BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Warren Gatland on why Wales must contain Sexton and Murray
Ireland's '9-10 combination' among the best
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Warren Gatland says Wales' good recent record against Ireland gives him confident ahead of Saturday's Six Nations clash in Dublin.
But he acknowledges Ireland's Lions half-backs Connor Murray and Johnny Sexton are among "the best 9-10 combinations" in the world.
