Taulupe Faletau return a 'massive boost' for Bath, says Todd Blackadder

Taulupe Faletau has not played since sustaining knee ligament damage against Toulon on 9 December

Taulupe Faletau's return to Bath is a "massive boost" for the team, says director of rugby Todd Blackadder.

Faletau, 27, is available for Bath after being released from Wales' squad to play Ireland in the Six Nations.

The number eight has recovered from a knee ligament injury and will make his first appearance since December against Sale in the Premiership on Saturday.

"It's fantastic to have Toby back in the mix and I'm just so pleased Wales have released him," Blackadder said.

He added to BBC Radio Bristol: "When he's on the park he shows he's a Lion - he's one of our best players.

"It's so good for the squad to have him back and it's been a massive boost already."