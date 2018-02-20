BBC Sport - Stuart McCloskey denies Ulster season is unravelling and says top-two spot still possible
McCloskey denies Ulster campaign is unravelling
Rugby Union
Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey says the players believe they can earn the "big results" is the closing six weeks of the regular season which will ensure their Pro14 play-offs spot.
McCloskey says Saturday's crucial game against holders Scarlets in Wales could be ideal timing for Ulster with so many of the home team's players on Six Nations duty in Dublin.
