Premiership: Saracens v Leicester Tigers

Saracens moved to the top of the Premiership last weekend after they beat Sale and Exeter lost at Wasps

Aviva Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Sunday 25 February Kick-off: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Saracens make two changes following the victory over Sale as Nathan Earle replaces Liam Williams, who has been called up for Wales duty, on the wing.

Prop Schalk Brits returns from injury, while Rotimi Segun could make his Premiership debut from the bench.

Australia international hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau returns to the Leicester Tigers front row.

Club captain Tom Youngs drops to the bench in the only change from the XV which beat Harlequins last time out.

Saracens: Goode; Earle, Bosch, Barritt (capt), Wyles; Lozowski, Spencer; Barrington, Brits, Figallo, Day, Isiekwe, Clark, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Spurling, Thompson-Stringer, Lamositele, Flanagan, Vailanu, Whiteley, Malins, Segun.

Leicester: Veainu; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Owen, Holmes; Toomua (capt), Harrison; Bateman, Polota-Nau, Mulipola, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Williams, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Youngs, Rizzo, Cilliers, Wells, Hamilton, Simmons, Ford, Tait.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.