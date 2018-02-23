Premiership: London Irish v Worcester Warriors

Winger Alex Lewington, scorer of eight Premiership tries this season, will make his 100th appearance for London Irish on Sunday

Aviva Premiership Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Sunday 25 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bottom club London Irish make two changes for their clash with Worcester, who are 16 points above them.

Back row Conor Gilsenan and centre Johnny Williams start as Blair Cowan misses out, having not trained during the week for personal reasons.

South Africa scrum-half Francois Hougaard returns to the Warriors side.

Alafoti Faosiliva replaces Scotland international David Denton in the back row as the visitors make two changes to the side which beat Gloucester.

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It's actually out of our hands in terms of the way the league sits now. If Worcester keep winning, there's nothing we can do after this game.

"Whilst we'll do everything we can to beat Worcester to give ourselves that chance, we're hanging on to Premiership rugby with everything we've got.

"We're desperate to stay in it and it's a game we're looking forward to it.

"But like every old boring cliché in sport, it's always about the next game. Everything's about focusing on Worcester on Sunday and making sure that we get that win."

London Irish: Marshall; Cokanasiga, Fowlie, Williams, Lewington; Tonks, Van Zyl; Franks, Paice, Hoskins, Van der Merwe (capt), Paulo, Botha, Gilsenan, Treviranus.

Replacements: Porecki, Elrington, Du Plessis, De Chaves, Schatz, Steele, Bell, Tikoirotuma.

Worcester: Pennell; Heem, Willison, Mills, Adams; Shillcock, Hougaard; Waller, Singleton, Schonert, O'Callaghan (capt), Barry, Faosiliva, Lewis, van Velze.

Replacements: Haupt, Bower, Milasinovich, Bresler, Spencer, Cox, Arr, Hammond.

Referee: JP Doyle.