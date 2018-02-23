Premiership: Harlequins v Newcastle Falcons

Demetri Catrakilis in action for Harlequins
Demetri Catrakilis fractured a bone in his throat on his second appearance for Quins in September
Aviva Premiership
Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday 24 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT
Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make four changes from the side which lost to Leicester, as winger Charlie Walker makes the starting XV.

Mark Lambert, Ben Glynn and James Horwill return, while fly-half Demetri Catrakilis is on the bench after five months out with a throat injury.

Newcastle Falcons welcome back captain Will Welch from a head injury.

Flanker Mark Wilson returns from a hamstring problem while full-back Simon Hammersley replaces Alex Tait in the other change from the win over Bath.

Harlequins: Morris; Walker, Marchant, Roberts, Alofa; Smith, Kitto; Lambert, Gray, Sinckler, Glynn, Horwill (capt), Wallace, Ward, Chisholm.

Replacements: Piper, Holenstein, Collier, Matthews, White, Lewis, Catrakilis, Visser.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Sinoti; Flood, Young; Vickers, Cooper, Welsh, Green, Witty, Wilson, Welch (capt), Latu.

Replacements: Socino, Lockwood, Davison, Robinson, Chick, Takulua, Hodgson, Mermoz.

Referee: Tom Foley.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby union coverage

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired