Premiership: Gloucester v Wasps

From the section

Wasps fly-half Danny Cipriani suffered an Achilles strain against Exeter Chiefs

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday 24 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Fourth-placed Gloucester make five changes for their crucial match against third-placed Wasps.

Charlie Sharples returns after injury, while centre Mark Atkinson, scrum-half Callum Braley, hooker Richard Hibbard and second-row Ed Slater come in.

Juan De Jongh partners Jimmy Gopperth at centre for Wasps, as Gabiriele Lovobalavu begins a four-week ban.

Rob Miller replaces Danny Cipriani and Matt Mullan, Jake Cooper-Woolley and Will Rowlands start in the pack.

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Trinder; Burns, Braley; Hohneck, Hibbard, Afoa, Slater (capt), Galarza, Polledri, Ludlow, Ackermann

Replacements: Matu'u, McAllister, Balmain, Savage, Clarke, Vellacott, Scott, Halaifonua

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, De Jongh, Gopperth, Bassett; Miller, Robson; Mullan, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Gaskell (capt), Rowlands, Johnson, Young, Thompson.

Replacements: TJ Harris, McIntyre, Moore, Myall, B Harris, Simpson, Macken, James.