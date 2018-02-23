Premiership: Bath v Sale Sharks

Taulupe Faletau has missed Wales' first two Six Nations games with a knee injury

Aviva Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Saturday 24 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Wales and British and Irish Lions number eight Taulupe Faletau returns from a knee injury for Bath.

It will be Falatau's first appearance since being hurt against Toulon in a Champions Cup tie on 9 December.

Sale Sharks make one change from the side that were beaten 13-3 at home by Saracens in their last game as centre Luke James comes into the side.

James, who came on as a replacement in the defeat by Sarries, is chosen in place of Mark Jennings.

Bath make a total of five changes with Freddie Burns replaced at fly-half by James Wilson, who himself is replaced at full-back by Darren Atkins.

Props Beno Obano and Henry Thomas are recalled while Matt Garvey switches to lock as Josh Bayliss and Falatau come in to the back row.

Bath: Atkins; Brew, Hurrell, Tapuai, Vuna; Wilson, Fotuali'i; Obano, Batty, Thomas, Garvey (capt), Stooke, Mercer, Bayliss, Faletau

Replacements: van Vuuren, Noguera, Lahiff, Charteris, Phillips, Cook, Wilson, Homer

Sale: Haley; Solomona, Addison (capt), James, Yarde; James, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Ostrikov, Ross, Curry, Strauss

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Tarus, Nott, Neild, Cliff, Charnley, Redpath