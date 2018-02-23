Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints

Harry Mallinder had played at fly-half in his past three Northampton starts

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday 24 February Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Champions Exeter make four changes as they aim to end a three-game losing streak at home to Northampton.

Prop Greg Holmes, second-row Sam Skinner and number eight Thomas Waldrom return to the pack while Ian Whitten replaces Santiago Cordero at centre.

Northampton are without wing George North, who is away on Wales duty, but Harry Mallinder starts at full-back after being released by England.

David Ribbans also comes into the side, with Api Ratuniyarawa dropping out.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"The battle now isn't really whether we're not playing as well as we were, the battle and the process is getting us back to a level where we can fight our way into the end of the season and we feel like we're accelerating into the end of the season.

"The one thing you don't want is to be playing great now and your performances start dipping away.

"The important thing for us now is to start accelerating from a foundation and I actually think the last couple of weeks of training, looking at the way the players are talking and interacting and large parts of the performance again Wasps, we're back on an upward curve."

Exeter: Lachie Turner; Whitten, Devoto, Hill, Woodburn; Steenson (capt), Chudley; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Holmes, Skinner, Hill, Armand, Salvi, Waldrom

Replacements: Innard, Moon, Street, Lees, Kvesic, Townsend, Simmonds, Dollman

Northampton: Mallinder; Tuala, Horne, Burrell, Foden; Francis, Groom; Ma'afu, Haywood, Brookes, Ribbans, Day (capt), Gibson, Brussow, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, Van Wyk, Ford-Robinson, Paterson, Wood, Reinach, Myler, Tuitavake.