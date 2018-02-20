Craig Gilroy ruled out of Ulster's against Scarlets because of rib injury

Craig Gilroy was forced off in the closing stages of Ulster's defeat by Edinburgh on Friday night

Injured Craig Gilroy will miss Ulster's Pro14 against the Scarlets but Johnny McPhillips and Rob Herring could feature in Saturday's game.

Wing Gilroy was forced off late in Friday's defeat by Edinburgh because of a rib injury and will not be ready to play this weekend.

Fly-half McPhillips (shoulder) and Herring (elbow) have knocks but have not yet been ruled out.

McPhillips had his arm in a sling following Friday's match.

The fly-half only made his first Ulster start against the Southern Kings on 9 February.

Hooker Rob Herring was also injured in the Edinburgh defeat and was released from the Ireland squad on Monday as Munster's Niall Scannell was drafted in by coach Joe Schmidt.