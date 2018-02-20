Injury blows for Dragons' Gavin Henson and Tyler Morgan

Dragons coach Bernard Jackman had hoped to have Henson fit for the game against Edinburgh on Friday

Injured Dragons players Gavin Henson and Tyler Morgan face an "extended spell on the sidelines", the club has confirmed.

They both missed the 18-15 defeat by Benetton Rugby in the Pro14 on Sunday.

Scans earlier this week revealed Henson has a hamstring tendon injury, and is expected to be out for weeks.

While Morgan has a foot injury which requires surgery. He is not expected to return to action for about four months.