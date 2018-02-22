Six Nations: France v Italy - match preview and key stats

Montpellier wing Benjamin Fall has been selected to replace Six Nations top try scorer Teddy Thomas

2018 Six Nations Venue: Stade Velodrome Date: Friday, 23 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Team news & line-ups

France make five changes to the team that lost in Scotland, with eight players in total dropped for "inappropriate behaviour".

Centre Mathieu Bastareaud is back after completing a three-week ban for a homophobic slur.

Benjamin Fall, Remy Grosso, Hugo Bonneval and Paul Gabrillagues also come in to the starting line-up.

Italy make three changes to their side, with flanker Maxime Mbanda making his first start in this year's tournament.

Experienced hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini is recalled and is joined in the front row by Andrea Lovotti.

France: Bonneval, Fall, Bastareaud, Doumayrou, Grosso, Beauxis, Machenaud; Poirot, Guirado (captain), Slimani, Gabrillagues, Vahaamahina, Lauret, Camara, Tauleigne.

Replacements: Pelissie, Priso, Gomes Sa, Taofifenua, Galletier, Couilloud, Trinh-Duc, Fickou.

Italy: Minozzi, Benvenuti, Boni, Castello, Bellini, Allan, Violi; Lovotti, Ghiraldini, Ferrari, Zanni, Budd, Negri, Mbanda, Parisse (captain).

Replacements: Bigi, Quaglio, Pasquali, Biagi, Ruzza, Gori, Canna, Hayward.

Commentator's notes

Eddie Butler: "It's been a long time since France could peddle a vision of confusion within their team and yet touch rare heights on the field. Not since 2011 to be precise, when they mutinied in New Zealand against their coach, Marc Lievremont, and yet reached the World Cup final.

"Not since 2010 have they won the Six Nations (also under Lievremont). For seven arduous seasons we have waited in vain for something to happen that counteracts the chaos. This Championship has brought nothing but more disorder - a patent lack of fitness married with a post-match incident in Edinburgh that sees a third of the team excluded.

"Never before have Italy had such a good chance to win. Conor O'Shea's team have hung on well in defeat, a sort of inversion of the French paradox… but can they win in Marseille? The Velodrome has an intimidating atmosphere all of its own and maybe the prospect of having that volatility turned on them is enough to shake France out of their confusion…as long as they care, that is. Who can say? But how about Italy to win a turbulent, hot-tempered southern special, 31-30?"

View from both camps

France head coach Jacques Brunel: "Mathieu [Bastareaud] brings us his distinctive style of play and his experience. He seems to have taken on a new dimension [with Toulon]."

Italy head coach Conor O'Shea: "I believe very much in this group and in the path we are taking together.

"In Dublin, in the first half we didn't do what we expected, but it's important for us this Friday to learn from our mistakes and show our game plan, show off our rugby throughout the game.

"For us Friday's game is a new opportunity. We must not think about France, focus on ourselves and I hope we can offer ourselves and our fans a performance to be proud of."

Match facts

Head-to-head

This is the 40th meeting between the sides. France have won 36 times, Italy just three.

The French have won all nine of their Six Nations home games against Italy, averaging 32.3 points and more than three tries a game.

France

France have lost their opening two games of a Six Nations campaign for the second time - the last time it happened in 2013 they claimed the wooden spoon.

They are without a victory in eight games (D1 L7).

Their record at the Stade Velodrome is P11 W9 L2.

Italy

Italy are on a run of 14 consecutive Six Nations defeats.

Their last win was a 22-19 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield in 2015.

The Azzurri have won just twice in 46 Six Nations away games since joining the tournament in 2000 (D1, L43).

Match officials

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Touch judges: John Lacey (Ireland) & Luke Pearce (England)

TMO: David Grashoff (England)