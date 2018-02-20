Edinburgh: Chris Dean signs two-year contract extension

Edinburgh centre Chris Dean will now stay at the club until 2020

Edinburgh centre Chris Dean has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The 23-year-old former Scotland youth international will now remain at Edinburgh until 2020.

"I'm excited to carry on improving under Richard Cockerill and will be looking to put my best foot forward in the years to come," Dean said.

"I'm loving my rugby at the moment and I'm thoroughly enjoying being a part of where this club is going."

Dean, who made his competitive debut in 2015, has made 17 appearances this season, scoring five tries, including a last-minute winner to secure Edinburgh's 18-17 win over Glasgow in the 1872 Cup.

The centre has represented Scotland at every age-grade level and spent two seasons contracted to Scotland 7s programme - where he made 17 appearances, scoring 60 points - before joining Edinburgh in 2014.

"We're delighted that Chris has chosen to extend his stay in Edinburgh," said Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill.

"He's been one of our most consistent performers this season and is central to club's plans moving forward. Chris is a young, talented player and he's only going to improve in the years to come."