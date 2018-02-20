Will Davis: Northampton Saints sign loosehead prop from Ealing Trailfinders

Northampton Saints sign Will Davis
Northampton Saints have recruited Chris Boyd as head coach from next season

Northampton Saints have signed prop Will Davis from Championship club Ealing Trailfinders for next season.

The 27-year-old loosehead won the National One title with Ealing in 2014/15 and has helped them rise to second in the Championship.

Davis will boost Northampton's stock of props after Kieran Brookes announced he would be leaving Franklin's Gardens.

"It's an honour to be joining a club with so much history at the highest level like Northampton," said Davis.

