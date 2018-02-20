Six Nations 2018: Dan Biggar, Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny in Wales team

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Dan Biggar will start at fly-half for Wales in the Six Nations match against Ireland with Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny also returning after injury.

George North is on the bench with Gareth Anscombe dropping to the replacements, while Rhys Patchell and Josh Adams miss out altogether.

There is also no place in the match squad for number eight Taulupe Faletau, who was declared fit on Monday.

Biggar and Williams have not played in this year's tournament.

In all the team shows three changes from the 12-6 defeat by England at Twickenham.

Faletau, who has not played since December, has been released back to his club Bath, who play Sale on Saturday.

Coach Warren Gatland wants the British and Irish Lion back row to play before he considers him for selection.

Biggar has made a quicker than expected return from a shoulder injury which ruled him out of the first two rounds of matches, while Williams' return on the wing comes after he scored a try for Saracens in their win over Sale on Friday.

"It is great to be able to bring so much experience back into the starting XV and into the backline," said Gatland, who will take charge of Wales for the 100th time.

"We have been pleased with the depth we have developed in the back three and pleased with how those players have gone, but having the experience of Dan, Liam and Leigh coming back in is hugely important."

Wales team: Halfpenny (Scarlets); L Williams (Saracens), S Williams (Scarlets), Parkes (Scarlets), S Evans (Scarlets); Biggar (Ospreys), G Davies (Scarlets); R Evans (Scarlets), Owens (Scarlets), Lee (Scarlets), Hill (Dragons), AW Jones (Ospreys capt), Shingler (Scarlets), Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Moriarty (Gloucester).

Replacements: Dee (Dragons), W Jones (Scarlets), Francis (Exeter Chiefs), B Davies (Ospreys), Tipuric (Ospreys), A Davies (Scarlets), Anscombe (Blues), North (Northampton).