Edinburgh home matches back at Murrayfield until end of the season

Edinburgh beat Stade Francais at Murrayfield in January

Edinburgh will play their remaining matches this season at Murrayfield.

Richard Cockerill's side have been playing most of their recent games at Myreside, with occasional fixtures at the national stadium.

Scottish Rugby is exploring the idea of Edinburgh having a new 6,000-seat stadium on Murrayfield's back pitches.

"The club recognises that alternating between venues does not deliver a consistent matchday experience for supporters," the club said.

"Nor does it provide consistency for Richard Cockerill's squad in generating successful results on the pitch."

Edinburgh are scheduled to play at home against Munster, Cardiff Blues, Ulster, Scarlets and Glasgow Warriors between now and the end of April, They visit Dragons on Friday.