BBC Sport - Ireland's Peter O'Mahony predicts another tight Six Nations contest against Wales

O'Mahony predicts another tight contest against Wales

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony expects Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales to be another close contest between the teams.

Wales defeated Ireland in Cardiff 12 months ago and flanker O'Mahony says the game will hinge on a "couple of key moments".

Top videos

Video

O'Mahony predicts another tight contest against Wales

Video

Rowan's redemption, a super coach & dramatic dead heat

Video

'Not the strongest skier if we are brutally honest' - Low-risk halfpipe

Video

Boyce re-lives Wigan's 'fairytale' FA Cup win

Video

'Absolutely extraordinary' dead heat in two-man bobsleigh

Video

GB's Cheshire through to Olympic final after four-year wait

Video

'That's unbelievable!' - four years of training, to fall at the start line

Video

'Being a Coventry fan is awful but I love it'

Video

How skaters cope with a wardrobe malfunction

Video

Inspired team talk spurs GB to 'huge' win over Denmark

Video

Highlights: Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham

Video

GB women narrowly defeat Switzerland in tense match

Video

'Comeback kids' - GB's Coomes & Buckland qualify for free skate

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired