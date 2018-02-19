BBC Sport - Ireland's Peter O'Mahony predicts another tight Six Nations contest against Wales
O'Mahony predicts another tight contest against Wales
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ireland's Peter O'Mahony expects Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales to be another close contest between the teams.
Wales defeated Ireland in Cardiff 12 months ago and flanker O'Mahony says the game will hinge on a "couple of key moments".
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired