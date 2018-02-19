Six Nations 2018: Scotland 'might edge England this year' - Doddie Weir

Doddie Weir tasted defeat in all of his eight meetings with England during his 10-year Test career

Six Nations 2018: Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland. Live text commentary and report on the BBC website and app

Former Scotland lock Doddie Weir believes Saturday's Six Nations meeting may be his country's best chance to end a 10-year winless run against England.

The reigning champions come to Edinburgh having lost just one of their past 14 matches in the championship.

Scotland's last Calcutta Cup victory was in 2008, and they have failed to win any of their last 10 meetings.

"I just think if it's going to be any year, it's going to be this year," said Weir, who won 61 caps.

"The anticipation is quite interesting and exciting. I would hope they do very well and I think this year, Scotland might edge it.

"They have got the passion, they have got the crowd, they have got the home environment and with any luck, that's what should make the difference.

"The English are on fire, they're a very strong side, they have got very clever players, so you just have to try to not out-muscle them, but maybe out-think them."

Scotland v England in Six Nations - last 10 years 2017: England 61-21 Scotland 2012: Scotland 6-13 England 2016: Scotland 9-15 England 2011: England 22-16 Scotland 2015: England 25-13 Scotland 2010: Scotland 15-15 England 2014: Scotland 0-20 England 2009: England 26-12 Scotland 2013: England 38-18 Scotland 2008: Scotland 15-9 England

England won their Six Nations opener 46-15 against Italy in Rome before edging a close contest against Wales 12-6 at Twickenham.

Scotland followed up a humbling 34-7 opening defeat by Wales in Cardiff with a tense 32-26 victory over France at Murrayfield.

"Scotland sometimes don't fire when they think they're the favourites in a game, and that was an occasion there down in Wales," said Weir.

"But anyway, they have re-grouped and it's exciting that they have got the show back on the road."

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2018: Scotland 32-26 France highlights

Weir was speaking at the launch of former club Newcastle Falcons' charity shirt, which will raise money for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

Weir set up the charity after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year.

"It's frustrating because there are no options really available to anyone who has this disease," he explained.

"On the back of that, we're still here, we're eating, sleeping, talking, driving and everything, so in some fashion, things are not too bad. We're on a great journey and other people with this horrific disease don't really have that sort of luck.

"If anything, I'm quite lucky, quite fortunate and still smiling. But eventually you won't be able to walk, you won't be able to eat, you won't be able to really breathe and that's not a great future.

"That's why we need to make more awareness and try to get more done."