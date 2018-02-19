Six Nations 2018: Garry Ringrose added to Ireland squad to face Wales

Garry Ringrose missed Ireland's wins over France and Italy with an ankle injury

Garry Ringrose, John Cooney and Niall Scannell have been added to the Ireland squad for Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Ringrose's return from an ankle injury gives coach Joe Schmidt an added option in midfield in the absence of shoulder injury victim Robbie Henshaw.

Munster centre Chris Farrell remains favourite to start the game however.

Cooney and Scannell come in as cover for Luke McGrath and Rob Herring, who sustained injuries at the weekend.

Munster hooker Scannell was part of Ireland's mini-camp in Athlone last weekend and remains with the group which has assembled at Carton House in County Kildare to prepare for the match with Wales in Dublin.

Ulster forward Herring sustained an elbow injury in the province's 17-16 defeat by Edinburgh on Friday.

Scrum-half McGrath suffered a knee injury in Leinster's win over the Scarlets but Cooney may have to wait to add to the one cap he won against Japan in the summer as Connacht's Kieran Marmion is likely to provide back-up to regular starting number nine Conor Murray.

A statement issued by Irish Rugby on Monday indicated that Tadhg Furlong (hamstring), Iain Henderson (hamstring/thigh) and James Ryan (groin) are "progressing well through their respective rehab programmes".

The trio are all hoping to be fit to face the Welsh as Ireland hope to build on their opening wins over France and Italy.

Henshaw will be out of action for up to four months after injuring his shoulder in the act of scoring a try against the Italians on 10 February.