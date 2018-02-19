Six Nations 2018: Lions quartet boost Wales for Ireland game

Ross Moriarty made his Wales debut against Ireland in August 2015

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales have been given a clean bill of health before Saturday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Dublin.

Back-row Ross Moriarty is fit after a shoulder injury while rival Taulupe Faletau is back after not playing since 9 December.

Fellow British and Irish Lions, full-back Leigh Halfpenny and fly-half Dan Biggar, are also available again.

Faletau is over a knee problem, Halfpenny has seen off a foot infection and Biggar's shoulder injury is fixed.

The fitness update was delivered by Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde.

However, of that quartet only Moriarty and Halfpenny have played recently.

Liam Williams proved his fitness for Saracens at the weekend.

North come off the bench in Wales' loss against England at Twickenham on 10 February, having returned from a knee injury.

The Wales-bound former Scarlet scored a try as Northampton beat London Irish on Saturday.

McBryde told the Welsh Rugby Union website: "Everyone has been given the green light [to play].

"Obviously a few boys are happy they have scored at the weekend and have had some good wins.

"They are back with a spring in their steps and looking forward to Saturday.

"It is always good to have plenty to choose from. It gives a competitive edge to the squad.

"There will be a few tough calls on some individuals and we look forward to having that discussion later."

Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny celebrate beating South Africa in December, 2017

Moriarty had overcome back problems suffered on the 2017 Lions tour to New Zealand to start Wales' opening Six Nations win against Scotland and the defeat by England.

Biggar damaged his shoulder as Ospreys lost to Clermont Auvergne in the European Champions Cup on 20 January.

Faletau has not played since being hurt as Bath lost at Toulon in Europe's top tier on 9 December, 2017.

Halfpenny pulled out before Wales' defeat at Twickenham on 10 February and was replaced by versatile Gareth Anscombe, of Cardiff Blues.

North has also overcome a knee injury while Williams has recovered from groin and abdominal trouble.