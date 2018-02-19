Exeter may have to add extra hooker as injuries hit Premiership champions

England's Luke Cowan-Dickie is the only fit first-team hooker at Exeter

Exeter Chiefs may be forced to bring in another hooker because of injuries, says director of rugby Rob Baxter.

The Chiefs gave a Premiership debut to 22-year-old Jack Innard in Sunday's 13-7 defeat at Wasps.

Jack Yeandle has an ankle problem, while Shaun Malton has a groin injury and Elvis Taione has bicep issues.

"If we can deal with it in house, then we will, if we have any more stress on the position then we'll have to look somewhere else," Baxter told BBC Devon.

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is the only fit hooker with experience left, but if he is called up to a Six Nations game Baxter says he may have to act.

"We are aware that there's a couple of guys who potentially could come available on short term if we needed," the 46-year-old added.

"Jack Yeandle is close, he's weeks rather than months.

"Jack Innard has trained well with us and we do tend to back our academy products as they come through. It will be moments like Jack's had today that will help him accelerate to the next level of player that we want him to be."