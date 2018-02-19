BBC Sport - Tadhg Beirne: Moving to Llanelli from Dublin was 'a culture shock'

Dublin to Llanelli 'a culture shock' - Beirne

Scarlets' impressive Irish lock Tadhg Beirne tells Scrum V's Ross Harries moving from Dublin to Llanelli in 2016 was a "culture shock".

Beirne returns to Ireland with Munster at the end of 2017-18 with the aim of winning Ireland Test honours.

Advisory: Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Dublin to Llanelli 'a culture shock' - Beirne

Video

GB's Cheshire through to Olympic final after four-year wait

Video

Great Britain fight back for 'huge' win over Denmark

Video

'Comeback kids' - GB's Coomes & Buckland qualify for free skate

Video

Highlights: Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham

Video

Amazing goals, brilliant trolls & the best FA Cup action

Video

Gasser shines as Fuller fails in big air qualification

Video

Canadian duo set new world best score

Video

Woodsy, scary aerials & masters of the mic

Video

Rochdale stun Spurs with stoppage-time equaliser

Video

'Every kid's dream' - Rochdale's Wembley delight

Video

Biathlon produces 'One of the best finishes ever'

Video

Highlights: Woods misses out on slopestyle medal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired