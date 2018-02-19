BBC Sport - Tadhg Beirne: Moving to Llanelli from Dublin was 'a culture shock'
Dublin to Llanelli 'a culture shock' - Beirne
- From the section Rugby Union
Scarlets' impressive Irish lock Tadhg Beirne tells Scrum V's Ross Harries moving from Dublin to Llanelli in 2016 was a "culture shock".
Beirne returns to Ireland with Munster at the end of 2017-18 with the aim of winning Ireland Test honours.
