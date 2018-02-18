Tyler Morgan: New injury worry for Dragons and Wales centre

Tyler Morgan made his Wales debut against Ireland in August, 2015

Dragons' Wales centre Tyler Morgan has a new injury worry after recently returning from an ankle injury.

According to boss Bernard Jackman the 22-year-old has suffered a suspected hairline fracture in a foot.

Four-times capped Morgan missed their 18-15 defeat by Benetton Rugby in the Pro14 on Sunday.

"It's hard on him, he's come back, trained really hard and we were looking forward to having him for the last six or seven games," said Jackman.

Morgan came off the bench after recovering from the ankle injury to score a try against Worcester in the Anglo-Welsh Cup on 2 February.

Morgan suffered the ankle injury in October, 2017.

"He was originally picked to start (against Benetton), then on Wednesday he went up for a high ball, came down and felt a bit of a crack," added Jackman."