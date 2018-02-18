Wayne Pivac: Scarlets' losing bonus point pleasing

The Scarlets now sit 3 points behind Conference B leaders Leinster

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac was pleased with his side's losing bonus point in the 20-13 Pro14 loss at Leinster.

The Welsh region slipped to their second successive league defeat but picked up a valuable point thanks to a stoppage time Dan Jones penalty.

"It was very pleasing and I thought it was an improved performance on last week," Pivac told BBC Sport Wales.

"We were more aggressive in our carries and the speed of ball at times was better which got us on the front foot."

Scarlets were forced to play the final 10 minutes with 14 men following an injury to wing Tom Prydie after all the visiting replacements had already been used.

"14 men against 15 and we weren't going to go around them so it was a matter of taking the points whichever way we could.

"The message went out to go for the scrum penalties and the boys did that with Dan then holding his nerve."

'Running out' of players

New-Zealand born McNicholl scored the Scarlets only try of the game before he suffered a knock to his shoulder

Prydie injured his ankle while full-back Johnny McNicholl was replaced early with a shoulder knock and both are major injury doubts for Ulster's visit to Parc y Scarlets next weekend.

"We're running out of back three players," said Pivac.

"We've lost some more firepower today with Johnny McNicholl and Tom Prydie so the back three have really been hammered.

"We're supplying guys to Wales as well so we'll have to regroup, have a look at the guys we have available and that could reflect on the way we play over the next few weeks.

He added: "They're both pretty sore at the moment so we'll wait and see over the next couple of days and see how they are but at this stage we're probably preparing for not having them against Ulster."

Victory for Leinster means they have moved three points clear of Scarlets in their head-to-head battle for the top spot in Conference B with the two teams meeting again in Llanelli in a fortnight.

"We've got two home games now and we have to get points from them with Edinburgh chasing hard in third with Ulster and the gap has closed, so any points we can get at this stage in the season will be vital."