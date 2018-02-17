WRU National League results
17 FEBRUARY, 2018
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
TWO EAST
Abercarn 23 - 23 Talywain
Blackwood 3 - 20 Senghenydd
Caerphilly 50 - 10 Pill Harriers
Garndiffaith 28 - 18 Caldicot
Hartridge 18 - 19 Cwmbran
Ynysddu 35 - 10 Nantyglo
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 12 - 35 Llanishen
Cambrian Welfare 33 - 17 Aberdare
Cardiff Quins 19 - 33 Gilfach Goch
Cilfynydd 41 - 14 Penarth
Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 18 - 32 Barry
St Peters 24 - 22 Llantwit Fardre
TWO NORTH
Abergele 12 - 73 Shotton Steel
COBRA 31 - 12 Newtown
Llanidloes 24 - 3 Rhyl
Welshpool 17 - 15 Bangor
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Brynamman 35 - 12 Maesteg Celtic
Builth Wells 27 - 10 Cwmavon
Cwmgors 16 - 18 Morriston
Nantyffyllon 15 - 17 Ystradgynlais
Nantymoel 23 - 15 Penlan
Pencoed 15 - 10 Taibach
TWO WEST
Amman United 29 - 19 Mumbles
Carmarthen Athletic 20 - 0 Loughor
Fishguard & Goodwick 20 - 28 Pontarddulais
Pontyberem P - P Llanybydder
St Clears P - P Yr Hendy
Whitland 31 - 15 Tumble
THREE NORTH
Benllech 8 - 29 Menai Bridge
Holyhead 51 - 22 Flint
Machynlleth P - P Mold II
Pwllheli II 3 - 17 Nant Conwy II
Rhosllanerchrugog 14 - 14 CR Dinbach II
THREE EAST A
Abergavenny 23 - 0 RTB Ebbw Vale
Blackwood Stars 5 - 30 Abertysswg
Chepstow 13 - 44 Monmouth
Machen 16 - 31 Oakdale
Newport HSOB 24 - 8 Tredegar Ironsides
Usk 36 - 0 Fleur De Lys
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Llandaff 3 - 42 Abercwmboi
Pentyrch 62 - 0 Llandaff North
Penygraig P - P Cefn Coed
Pontyclun 26 - 0 Old Illtydians
Taffs Well 12 - 8 Fairwater
Treharris 5 - 32 Gwernyfed
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Birchgrove 24 - 17 Aberavon Green Stars
Bryncoch P - P Briton Ferry
Glais 5 - 31 Bridgend Sports
Neath Athletic 20 - 19 Abercrave
Pontycymmer P - P Pyle
Porthcawl 20 - 0 Swansea Uplands
THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 22 - 40 Pembroke
Haverfordwest 21 - 7 St Davids
Laugharne 58 - 0 Tregaron
Milford Haven P - P Cardigan
Neyland 36 - 15 Pembroke Dock Quins
THREE EAST B
Blaina 30 - 16 Aberbargoed
Brynithel 13 - 19 Llanhilleth
Deri 11 - 13 Hafodyrynys
New Tredegar 13 - 10 St Julians HSOB
Rhymney 43 - 13 Rogerstone
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 55 - 10 Hirwaun
Canton 31 - 10 Wattstown
Llantwit Major 34 - 7 Ferndale
Old Penarthians 5 - 40 Cowbridge
Tonyrefail 12 - 42 Tylorstown
Treherbert 52 - 0 Ynysowen
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Baglan 28 - 16 Ogmore Vale
Banwen 6 - 12 Tonmawr
Crynant P - P Cefn Cribbwr
Glyncorrwg 8 - 3 Alltwen
Rhigos P - P Bryncethin
Vardre 53 - 3 Pontrhydyfen
THREE WEST B
Bynea 26 - 19 Llandeilo
Lampeter Town 0 - 37 Burry Port
Nantgaredig 31 - 5 Betws
New Dock Stars 35 - 33 Trimsaran
Penybanc 12 - 29 Llandybie
THREE EAST C
Beaufort 14 - 3 West Mon
Crickhowell 27 - 37 Trinant
New Panteg 24 - 7 Trefil
Tredegar P - P Malpas
Whiteheads 32 - 14 Crumlin
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla 43 - 7 Llandrindod Wells
Cardiff Internationals 6 - 42 Whitchurch
Glyncoch P - P Sully View
St Albans 32 - 7 Llanrumney
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 24 - 14 Furnace United
Fall Bay 20 - 21 Pontardawe
Ferryside 8 - 63 Cefneithin
Panyffynnon 74 - 24 Cwmtwrch
South Gower 7 - 21 Cwmllynfell
Tonna 34 - 5 Pontyates
THREE EAST D
Girling P - P Pontllanfraith
Hollybush 15 - 7 Newport Saracens
Old Tylerian 15 - 13 Bettws