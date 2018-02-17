BBC Sport - Ulster coach Jono Gibbes blames basic errors for Edinburgh loss
Gibbes blames basic errors for Edinburgh loss
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes blames a series of basic errors for his side's last-gasp defeat by Edinburgh.
Duncan Weir's drop-goal in stoppage time gave Edinburgh a dramatic 17-16 win in Belfast after Ulster had conceded a penalty to allow the Scottish side one final chance to attack their line.
"I think Edinburgh merited everything they got. I think they worked really hard," said Gibbes.
"They had the better of the last five minutes than us and that's disappointing because ultimately it cost us the game."
