Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes blames a series of basic errors for his side's last-gasp defeat by Edinburgh.

Duncan Weir's drop-goal in stoppage time gave Edinburgh a dramatic 17-16 win in Belfast after Ulster had conceded a penalty to allow the Scottish side one final chance to attack their line.

"I think Edinburgh merited everything they got. I think they worked really hard," said Gibbes.

"They had the better of the last five minutes than us and that's disappointing because ultimately it cost us the game."