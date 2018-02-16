BBC Sport - Pro14 Highlights: Ospreys 26-12 Southern Kings

Highlights: Ospreys 26-12 Southern Kings

Ospreys avoided a shock defeat as they beat South Africa's Southern Kings at the Liberty Stadium 26-12.

Ospreys opened the scoring, Tom Habberfield going over, but the visitors hit back through Michael Makase and captain Michael Willemse.

Two penalty tries following poor Kings discipline at the scrum handed the Ospreys control before Jeff Hassler gave the Welsh region the bonus point.

The Kings still remain winless whilst the Ospreys close the gap on Connacht.

