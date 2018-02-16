BBC Sport - Pro14 highlights: Ulster 16-17 Edinburgh
Highlights: Ulster 16-17 Edinburgh
- From the section Irish Rugby
Duncan Weir earns Edinburgh a dramatic and crucial Pro14 win over Ulster with the final action of the game at Kingspan Stadium.
Weir's last-gasp drop-goal left the score 17-16 to Edinburgh and saw them move above Ulster into third place in the Conference A table, ahead of the Irish province on matches won.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired