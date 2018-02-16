Scotland: WP Nel and Zander Fagerson back in training before England match

Zander Fagerson (far right) feature in last year's narrow defeat by the All Blacks

Scotland tight-head props WP Nel and Zander Fagerson have returned to training before next Saturday's Six Nations meeting with England.

Gregor Townsend's side host the Calcutta Cup meeting, having beaten France in Edinburgh last Sunday.

"It is a huge boost to have those experienced players in similar positions," Townsend said.

"The other is Richie Gray and we will know more this weekend whether he will be back full training too."

Like Nel and Fagerson, lock Gray missed the championship opening defeat away to Wales and the tense win over France.

Tight head Simon Berghan returned from suspension in time to face the French but hookers Ross Ford and Fraser Brown and loose-head trio Darryl Marfo, Allan Dell and Al Dickinson have all been injured at the start of the tournament.