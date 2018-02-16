Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Munster (Sat)

Blues forward Nick Williams has huge respect for Munster where he played for two seasons

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Munster Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 17 February Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores.

Cardiff Blues include Wales squad players Seb Davies and Ellis Jenkins for the visit of Munster in the Pro14.

They are without international wings Alex Cuthbert (knee surgery) and Tom James (depression).

Munster will be captained by Jack O'Donoghue for the first time in a team showing 10 changes from the 33-5 win over Zebre.

The Irish side are second in Conference A, 19 points ahead of the Blues, having beaten them 39-16 in Limerick.

Ireland international Rory Scannell returns to partner Sammy Arnold in midfield with Ian Keatley partnering Duncan Williams at half-back.

Full-back Stephen Fitzgerald and wing Ronan O'Mahony both make their first starts of the season.

Blues have made only one change from the last week's 25-20 win over Toyota Cheetahs with tight-head prop Taufa'ao Filise replacing Anton Peikrishvili who is in the Georgia squad for the Rugby Europe Championship match against Germany.

"Munster's a powerhouse of European rugby and I was blessed to spend a couple of seasons there," said Cardiff Blues' number eight Nick Williams.

"It's good to see the richness of their culture being passed down from generation to generation.

"They've got a strong kicking game in the back three and at number ten, and when they get in the opposition 22 they just play a power game," the Kiwi told BBC Sport Wales.

"It does seem a bit boring but it's effective, and our defensive coaches are trying to stop those threats throughout the park."

Cardiff Blues: Rhun Williams; Aled Summerhill, Garyn Smith, Rey Lee-Lo, Owen Lane; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Gethin Jenkins (C), Matthew Rees, Taufa'ao Filise, George Earle, Seb Davies, Macauley Cook, Ellis Jenkins, Nick Williams

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Rhys Gill, Dillon Lewis, Josh Turnbull, Olly Robinson, Tomos Williams, Steven Shingler, Ryan Edwards

Munster: Stephen Fitzgerald; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Ronan O'Mahony; Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan, Gerbrandt Grobler, Darren O'Shea, Jack O'Donoghue (capt), Chris Cloete, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Mike Sherry, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Dave O'Callaghan, James Hart, Tyler Bleyendaal, Simon Zebo.

Referee: Stuart Berry (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Dan Jones, Rhys Thomas (both Wales)

TMO: Tim Hayes (Wales)