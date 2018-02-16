Pro14: Leinster v Scarlets (Sat)

Jordan Larmour (right) replaces Dave Kearney at full-back in the Leinster team

Pro14: Leinster v Scarlets Venue: The RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 17 February Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website

Leinster's seven changes from the defeat by Edinburgh for Saturday's big Pro14 game against Scarlet include Jordan Larmour's selection.

Larmour, after making his Ireland debut last weekend, returns with other internationals Adam Byrne, Luke McGrath, Sean Cronin and Jordi Murphy.

James Lowe comes in on the wing with Ed Byrne replacing Peter Dooley at prop.

The Scarlets make two changes from the defeat by Benetton as Steve Cummins and Josh Macleod slot into the pack.

Lock Cummins replaces Lewis Rawlins with number eight Macleod taking over from Will Boyde for a match which will see the top two sides in Conference B in opposition.

Steff Hughes will once again captain the side with club captain Ken Owens and regular deputies Scott Williams, Hadleigh Parkes and John Barclay away on international duty.

Leinster's bonus point in their 29-24 defeat in Edinburgh moved them above Scarlets on scoring difference after the Welsh club came away empty handed from their trip to Italy.

Saturday's top-of-the-table game will be the first of two encounters between the sides in a fortnight with Scarlets welcoming Leinster to Parc y Scarlets on 3 March.

Ireland wing Byrne will be making his first Leinster start since undergoing knee surgery after being a replacement in Edinburgh.

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac was unhappy with last week's performance against Benetton although he points out that the Italian team are an improving side.

"It's the manner of the loss we weren't happy with. It's something we want to rectify," added Pivac.

"It probably doesn't help us that they lost last week, they'll probably be on edge."

Leinster: Larmour; Byrne, O'Loughlin, Reid, Lowe; Byrne, McGrath; Byrne, Cronin, Bent; Molony, Fardy, Josh Murphy, Jordi Murphy, Deegan.

Replacements: Strauss, Dooley, Heffernan, Nagle, Connors, McCarthy, Frawley, Daly.

Scarlets: McNicholl; Prydie, Asquith, Hughes, Nicholas; Jones, Evans; Evans, Elias, Kruger; Cummins, Bulbring; Beirne, Davies, MacLeod.

Replacements: Phillips, Price, Gardiner, Rawlins, Boyde, Smith, Baldwin, Williams.

Referee: J Lacey (IRFU)