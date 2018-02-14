Glasgow Warriors: Matt Smith signs new two-year contract

Smith started Glasgow's Champions Cup victory over Exeter last month

Glasgow Warriors flanker Matt Smith has signed a new two-year contract, keeping the 21-year-old at Scotstoun until at least May 2020.

Smith has made 15 appearances for the club since signing his first professional contract in January 2017, scoring two tries.

He told Warriors TV: "The more games I've played, the more I've grown in confidence.

"I've been really lucky to work with some amazing players."

An under-20 international, Smith is a product of Stirling County, like his sister Hannah, who plays for Scotland.

"So far my highlight has been playing in the European Rugby Champions Cup," he added.

"I loved expressing myself on the biggest stage and I can't wait for more of that over the next two years."