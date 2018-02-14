Ulster pair Gilroy and Timoney extend contracts with Kingspan side

Craig Gilroy goes over for one of his 57 tries for Ulster since making his debut in the 2010/11 season

Ireland international Craig Gilroy and back-row Nick Timoney have extended their contracts with Pro14 team Ulster.

Wing Gilroy has signed a deal that will keep him with the province until 2021 while Academy player Timoney has been rewarded with a senior contract.

"There's no better feeling than running out at Kingspan and scoring tries for Ulster," said 26-year-old Gilroy.

"So I am delighted to agree a long-term deal to stay here, with hopefully my best rugby years to look forward to."

Gilroy burst into the professional arena as an Ulster Academy player in the 2010/11 season, scoring eight Celtic League tries.

He has since become the youngest Ulster player to reach the 100 and 150 cap milestones and has scored 57 tries in 158 appearances.

Gilroy marked his Ireland debut with a try against Argentina in November 2012 and has scored five tries in 10 appearances, including a hat-trick in his last outing against Italy in the 2017 Six Nations.

Timoney, a former Irish U20 and 7s international, joined the Ulster Academy in 2015.

Dublin native Nick Timoney has chalked up 12 appearances for Ulster this season

He made his Ulster senior debut against Cardiff in April 2017 and earned two more caps at the end of last season before storming into this campaign with two tries in a man-of-the-match display against Dragons.

The 22-year-old has made 12 appearances so far this season.

"It's been a really exciting time for me recently, between getting to play regularly and now moving up to a full contract," he said.

"I feel like I have fitted in well here at Ulster and I want to keep progressing and be a real asset to the team."