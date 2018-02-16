Premiership: Wasps v Exeter Chiefs

Alec Hepburn made his England debut in their Six Nations opener against Italy

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 18 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Wasps have fit-again Jimmy Gopperth back in the starting XV for the first time in two months for the visit of Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs.

He replaces Kyle Eastmond, who starts his six-game ban, while Marcus Watson returns on the right wing.

Exeter give starts to props Alec Hepburn and Tomas Francis, who are both back from Six Nations duty.

Julian Salvi makes his first league start since November while Will Chudley and Ollie Devoto also come in.

Wasps also make a change in the pack, bringing in Ireland tight-head prop Marty Moore instead of Jake Cooper-Woolley, who is on a strong bench along with Matt Mullan, Ashley Johnson, Gaby Lovobalavu, Christian Wade and Joe Simpson.

Will Rowlands and Alex Rieder, who has been absent since mid-September, are named among the replacements following their recovery from shoulder complaints.

Match facts

Wasps are the form team in the Premiership, having obtained 24 league points from their last six matches. Their only Premiership defeat since early October was 38-15 at home to Saracens in early January.

Champions Exeter have lost their last two Premiership games, at Newcastle and at home to Worcester. But the Chiefs have not lost three in a row in the same season since January 2015.

Chiefs have lost their last three away games in all competitions, having not won since the 35-14 Premiership victory at Northampton on 23 December.

Exeter have lost only one of their last seven encounters with Wasps in all tournaments - 25-20 at the Ricoh Arena, in last season's opening Premiership game. This is the two sides' ninth meeting in little over two years.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"We know each other very well. Neither team hides the way they try to play and we both know that either of us is capable of winning.

"We draw the best out of each other. There never seems to be too much in the games. And I'm sure both clubs like to think they will be there or thereabouts.

"After beating Harlequins last week, these next three games are huge in deciding where we will sit going into the business end of the season."

Wasps: Le Roux; Watson, De Jongh, Gopperth, Bassett; Cipriani, Robson; McIntyre, Cruse, Moore; Gaskell (capt), Myall; Willis, Young, Thompson.

Replacements: Johnson, Mullan, Cooper-Woolley, Rowlands, Rieder, Simpson, Lovobalavu, Wade.

Exeter: Turner; Cordero, Devoto, Hill, Woodburn; Steenson (capt), Chudley; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Francis, Lees, Hill, Ewers, Salvi, Armand

Replacements: Innard, Moon, Holmes, Skinner, Waldrom, Townsend, J Simmonds, Whitten.