Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Gloucester

Worcester flanker David Denton came off the bench to help Scotland beat France at Murrayfield last weekend

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 17 February Kick-off: 15:00 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors have scrum-half Jonny Arr back after four months out with concussion problems to replace the injured Francois Hougaard.

Wales winger Josh Adams and Scotland forward David Denton return too, having been released by their countries.

Gloucester have to make two injury-enforced changes following last weekend's win at home to Leicester.

Matt Scott comes in at centre for Ollie Thorley, while Ben Vellacott replaces Willi Heinz at scrum-half.

Former Worcester duo Val Rapava Ruskin and Andy Symons are two of 10 Gloucester players unavailable for selection, but ex-Warriors lock Mariano Galarzo plays as the Cherry and Whites bid to make it a double over their local M5 derby rivals.

Gloucester are looking to maintain their challenge for a top-four spot, while Worcester will look to ease further clear of London Irish at the foot of the table following last weekend's astonishing hard-fought win at champions Exeter.

Match facts

The last time the two sides met, Gloucester led 17-3 early on before hanging on to narrowly win 24-19 at Kingsholm in September.

The last meeting at Sixways in September 2016 was also close, finishing in a dramatic 23-23 draw.

Jonny Arr, who is in his 10th season in the Warriors first team, makes a timely return on his testimonial day.

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons:

"When you come off playing at an international level you have got to have a period of adjustment. But I would much rather have selection headaches than be in a position where I am not sure who to put in.

"It was a remarkable performance by the team and a magnificent defensive display at Exeter. It was not just the tackling. The defensive breakdown work was outstanding too. But we have to put the Exeter game behind us.

"It has gone now. From Monday we finished the review and the focus was firmly on the game ahead. You don't have any easy games in the Premiership. Gloucester are a really good side and obviously we want to do well in front of our own supporters."

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann:

"Worcester were just tremendous in defence and forced Exeter into a lot of turnovers and mistakes. They were physical at the breakdown and obviously went down there with a lot of self-belief.

"It shows how teams at this level are so well matched. They'll believe that they can back that performance up and they're playing at home, so they'll see themselves as favourites.

"But we have our own challenges and our own reasons to perform. We also have the challenge of backing up our own performance last weekend. We have to focus on ourselves and, with all due respect, not worry too much about the opposition."

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Heem, Willison, Mills, Adams; Shillcock, Arr; Waller, Singleton, Schonert; O'Callaghan (capt), Barry; Denton, Lewis, van Velze.

Replacements: Haupt, Bower, Milasinovich, Bresler, Cox, Faosiliva, Baldwin, Hammond.

Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Scott, Twelvetrees, Trinder; Burns, Vellacott; Hohneck, Hanson, Afoa; Savage (capt), Galarza; Polledri, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Matu'u, Orr, Balmain, Slater, Clarke, Braley, Williams, Atkinson.