Premiership: Northampton Saints v London Irish

David Paice will pass Topsy Ojo's 282 London Irish appearances on Saturday

Aviva Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 17 February Kick-off: 15:00 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Northampton give a first start to South Africa flanker Heinrich Brussow, while George North comes in after Wales duty.

Luther Burrell returns from injury at centre though fly-half Harry Mallinder has been retained by England.

London Irish hooker David Paice will set a new club appearance record against the same club he made his Premiership debut in 2004.

Greig Tonks is recalled at fly-half for the injured Theo Brophy Clews in the only change from defeat by Sale.

Northampton technical coaching consultant Alan Gaffney:

"We've got to get the process right - if we play well, hopefully we'll get the result.

"The one thing I've learnt in rugby is we've got to pay respect to everybody. Too many sides have failed when they don't pay respect.

"Irish - their last three performances have been pretty handy and we know we're going to be in for a tough battle."

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"There's no other way to put it than the fact it's a must-win game for us.

"We need to go to Franklin's Gardens, put our game on the park. We need to turn good into great for us - that's everyone from numbers one to 23.

"Northampton have gone through changes this year, but they're an improved side in a decent run of form and it's an amazing place to play.

"Our backs are against the wall, no doubt about that and we need to come out fighting."

Match facts

Northampton have won only one of their past nine Premiership matches: 22-19 at home to Gloucester in round 13.

Saints have won their past three home games in all competitions at Franklin's Gardens since Exeter Chiefs beat them there in round 11 of Premiership.

London Irish are without a win in the Premiership since their opening round victory over Harlequins at Twickenham.

Irish have not won away from home in the tournament since a visit to London Welsh almost three years ago.

Northampton's solitary defeat to the Exiles since October 2012 was 25-23 at the Madejski Stadium on Boxing Day 2015.

London Irish's only win at Franklin's Gardens since 2004 was by a single point in September 2011.

Northampton: Tuala; North, Horne, Burrell, Foden; Francis, Groom; Ma'afu, Haywood, Brookes, Ratuniyarawa, Day (capt), Gibson, Brussow, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, Van Wyk, Ford-Robinson, Ribbans, Wood, Reinach, Myler, Tuitavake.

London Irish: Marshall; Cokanasiga, Fowlie, McLean, Lewington; Tonks, Van Zyl; Franks, Paice, Hoskins, Van der Merwe (capt), Paulo, Botha, Northcote-Green, Treviranus.

Replacements: Porecki, Elrington, Du Plessis, De Chaves, Gilsenan, Steele, Bell, Tikoirotuma.

Referee: Ian Tempest.