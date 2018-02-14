Will Rowlands: Wasps forward signs new contract with Premiership club

Second-row forward Will Rowlands has made 40 appearances for Wasps since his debut in 2012

Forward Will Rowlands has signed a new contract with Premiership side Wasps.

Rowlands, 26, came through Wasps' academy and has made 12 appearances this season.

"Will has really come on during the last two or three seasons and is a valuable member of our squad," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said.

"During that time he has proved himself to be more than capable of holding his own in some big games against experienced opponents."

Wasps, who will lose Danny Ciprani and James Haskell at the end of the season, are third in the Premiership following their 44-22 win over Harlequins on Sunday.