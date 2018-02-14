Kieran Brookes: Northampton Saints prop to leave club at end of season

Northampton's Kieran Brookes in training
Kieran Brookes recovered from knee surgery to make England's 2016 Six Nations squad

England prop Kieran Brookes will leave Premiership side Northampton Saints at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has made 66 appearances in his three seasons at the club, having joined from Newcastle in 2015.

He has 16 international caps but has not played for his country since their 2016 Six Nations victory over Wales.

"This is a decision I have not taken lightly and I've thoroughly enjoyed my three years here at Saints," Brookes told the club website.

"Of course I will be giving the team absolutely everything I can on the pitch for the rest of the season to help Northampton move up the Premiership table."

