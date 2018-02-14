BBC Sport - Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes 'a natural leader' - Marshall

Gibbes 'a natural leader' - Marshall

Ulster centre Luke Marshall describes Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes as "a natural leader" as he looks ahead to Friday night's big Pro14 test against Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

Marshall is relieved to be back in action after injury and hopes for a recall to the Ireland set-up but anticipates a tough challenge from Richard Cockerill's side in Belfast.

Top videos

Video

Gibbes 'a natural leader' - Marshall

Video

Highlights: White wins thrilling halfpipe gold

Video

Highlights: GB women ease to seven-point victory over OAR

Video

GB curlers edge past Swiss in tense tie-break

Video

'What a moment' - unified Korea score first Olympic hockey goal

Video

American skaters enjoy Valentine's Day on ice

Video

Chinese pair lead after short programme

Video

Watch: White's incredible winning run

Video

North Korean duo take 'moment of history' in their stride

Video

Christie's tears & a 'hangry' halfpiper

Video

Heartbreak for Christie as she crashes out of final

Video

I was knocked over, I didn't fall on my own – Christie

Video

Cambodian player scores emphatic own goal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired