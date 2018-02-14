Edinburgh: News deals for Kinghorn, Hoyland & Van der Merwe

Van der Merwe has impressed since his move from Montpellier

Backs Blair Kinghorn, Damien Hoyland and Duhan van der Merwe have all signed new contracts with Edinburgh.

Full-back Kinghorn, 21, included on the bench for Scotland's Six Nations win over France, is extending his stay at the Pro14 club for three more seasons.

Winger Hoyland, 24, capped four times by Scotland, has added 12 months to his deal.

South African wing Van der Merwe, 22, who arrived from France in the summer, has agreed an extra two years.

The trio have 15 tries between them this season in all competitions.

"It's a huge boost to both the club and the strong culture that we're continuing to develop," said head coach Richard Cockerill.

"Blair has been one of our most dangerous players this season and was fully deserving of his call up to the Scotland squad - and he's only continuing to develop.

"Duhan - since returning from injury - and Damien have already demonstrated throughout the season that they're potent finishers and they're both central to our plans moving forward."

Earlier this week, Edinburgh announced the summer departures of Cornell du Preez, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Duncan Weir and Jason Tovey.