BBC Sport - Ulster skills coach Niall Malone praises Tommy Bowe ahead of his return from injury

'He's still got a lot to offer' - Ulster coach Malone on returning Bowe

Ulster analyst and skills coach Niall Malone says Tommy Bowe still has a lot to offer the team.

Bowe, who could play against Edinburgh on Friday after recovering from injury, is set to retire at the end of the season.

Malone also said he hopes Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes will not leave after he was linked with a vacant role in the Australian coaching team.

"I thought it was a joke when I read it yesterday on the Internet," said Malone. "I'm very disappointed to hear it and I'm really hopeful he doesn't get interested in any other jobs."

Top videos

Video

'He's still got a lot to offer' - Ulster coach Malone on returning Bowe

Video

Christie's tears & a 'hangry' halfpiper

Video

Heartbreak for Christie as she crashes out of final

Video

I was knocked over, I didn't fall on my own – Christie

Video

USA's Sweeney suffers bad crash in luge

Video

Nearly perfect run and still not first? Blame Shaun White...

Video

'Queen of halfpipe' Kim dominates final

Video

Human skittles as skier takes out cameraman

Video

Nuis wins men's 1500m speed-skating final

Video

USA women's ice hockey team win 5-0 against OAR

Video

Highlights: Hirscher wins combined gold

Video

Highlights: 'Phenomenal' Kim seals halfpipe gold

Video

Geisenberger wins luge gold for Germany

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired