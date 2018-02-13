Senior Ospreys contract for flanker Will Jones

Will Jones captained Wales under-20 in the 2017 Six Nations championship

Ospreys have awarded former Wales under-20 captain Will Jones a first senior professional contract.

The 19-year-old flanker has made 10 appearances since making his debut against Wasps in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in November.

He is the second young player to secure an Ospreys deal in recent weeks after scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams.

"It's been unbelievable ... playing against the likes of Munster, Saracens and Clermont," Jones said.

"When you have a taste of it, you want more so I need to make sure I build on this and keep taking my opportunities when the come my way."

Jones is also a former GB cadet judo champion.