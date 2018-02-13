Scarlets trio Gareth Davies, Jake Ball and Jonathan Davies sign new NDC deals

Gareth Davies opened Wales' account in the 2018 Six Nations Championship with this interception try against Scotland

Scarlets players Jonathan Davies, Jake Ball and Gareth Davies have signed national dual contracts (NDC).

It is scrum-half Davies' first NDC, while lock Ball is renewing his deal and centre Jonathan Davies has taken up an option to remain with Scarlets.

NDC's are funded 60% by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and 40% by the region.

"It is hugely positive ... three experienced internationals are committing their futures to Welsh rugby," said WRU chief Martyn Phillips.

Gareth Davies, 27, is the only one of the three involved in Wales' current Six Nations campaign, and has scored 10 tries in 29 international appearances.

Ball, who is out of action after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder suffered playing for Wales against Australia in November 2017, has played in 28 internationals.

Jonathan Davies has 71 Wales caps and was voted British and Irish Lions player of the series on the tour of New Zealand in 2017.

Regarded as one of the best outside centres in the world, he is out for the rest of the 2017-18 season after injuring an ankle, also in the match against Australia.

"It is testament to the NDCs and the environment we are creating in partnership with the regions that Jake and Jonathan have both signed extensions to their NDCs," added Phillips.

"It is vital we retain our best talent for the future of our game on and off the field and Gareth signing an NDC for the first time is another important commitment."

As well as splitting the players' salary between the WRU and the region, NDC's limit the number of games played to 30 in a season.