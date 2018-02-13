Taqele Naiyaravoro: Northampton Saints sign Australia wing for 2018-19

Taqele Naiyaravoro representing the Barbarians in October
Taqele Naiyaravoro has two caps for Australia

Northampton Saints have signed Australia wing Taqele Naiyaravoro from Super Rugby side Waratahs.

The 26-year-old Fiji-born back will join the Premiership side in time for the 2018-19 campaign.

He scored nine tries in 22 games while at Glasgow in 2015-16 and scored against England in his most recent international appearance in June 2016.

"I can't wait to arrive and try to develop further as a player," Naiyaravoro told the club website.

"The club is heading in a really exciting direction, with the likes of Chris Boyd and Dan Biggar arriving next year, and I hope I can be a part of a push for more silverware at Franklin's Gardens."

Naiyaravoro is Northampton's first signing since they confirmed New Zealander Boyd as their director of rugby for next season.

The club's technical coaching consultant Alan Gaffney added: "Taqele Naiyaravoro is an immense talent and we feel that he can really fulfil his sizeable potential at Saints."

