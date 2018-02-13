Six Nations: France drop several players for Italy game after night out

France lost 32-26 to Scotland in Sunday's Six Nations match

France head coach Jacques Brunel has dropped a number of players who went out in Edinburgh after the Six Nations defeat by Scotland on Sunday.

Six Nations top try-scorer Teddy Thomas is among those left out of the squad for the Italy game on 23 February.

Scottish police questioned players at Edinburgh Airport after a report of a sexual assault during the night out but found no crime had been committed.

French Rugby Union described the players' behaviour as "inappropriate".

"They did not respect their status as international players," the governing body added in a statement.

Police said a report of sexual assault was made in the early hours of Monday.

The French rugby team's plane was delayed during the questioning, leaving two hours after the scheduled 11:00 GMT departure time.

The FFR did not name the players sanctioned, with Alexandre Lapandry, Arthur Iturria, Anthony Belleau, Felix Lambey, Jonathan Danty, Remi Lamerat and Louis Picamoles and Sekou Macalou also missing from the 31-man squad preparing to face Italy in Paris.