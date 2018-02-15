Premiership: Sale Sharks v Saracens

Sale winger Denny Solomona was part of England's 32-man training squad for the Six Nations

Aviva Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 16 February Kick-off: 19:45 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks welcome back Denny Solomona for the visit of Saracens after the winger's involvement with England.

Marland Yarde starts on the opposite wing, Mark Jennings at centre and Andrei Ostrikov at lock as Sale make four changes from last Saturday.

Saracens make two change to the side which beat Newcastle 25-3 on Saturday.

Juan Figallo returns at tight-head prop, while England international George Kruis is back in the second row to partner Nick Isiekwe.

Sale are sixth in the Premiership following their 13-9 win over London Irish last weekend, while Saracens are second, two points behind leaders Exeter.

Sale Sharks: Haley; Solomona, Addison (capt), Jennings, Yarde; James, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Ostrikov, Ross, B Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Aulika, Nott, Neild, Cliff, James, Charnley.

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Bosch, Barritt (capt), Wyles; Lozowski, Spencer; Barrington, Tolofua, Figallo, Isiekwe, Kruis, Clark, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Spurling, Thompson-Stringer, Longbottom, Flanagan, Earl, Whiteley, Malins, Earle.

Referee: Luke Pearce.