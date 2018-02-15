Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Bath

Toby Flood re-joined Newcastle from Toulouse in May 2017

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 16 February Kick-off: 19:45 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Toby Flood returns to the Newcastle Falcons' side to face Bath after missing last weekend's defeat by Saracens with a head injury.

Newcastle make six changes, with Chris Harris and Jon Welsh returning from international duty with Scotland.

Meanwhile, Tonga winger Cooper Vuna makes his Bath debut and Zach Mercer is back at number eight after being involved with England.

Bath are aiming to record a sixth straight win in all competitions.

Todd Blackadder's side, who were beaten 33-32 by the Falcons in September, are fifth in the Premiership following their 32-9 victory over Northampton Saints last weekend.

Newcastle are five points behind their opposition in seventh after their four-match winning streak ended in a 25-3 loss at Allianz Park last Saturday.

Newcastle: Tait; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Sinoti; Flood, Young (capt); Vickers, Cooper, Welsh, Green, Witty, Olmstead, Latu, Hogg.

Replacements: Lawson, Lockwood, Davison, Burrows, Chick, Takulua, Hodgson, Mermoz.

Bath: Wilson; Brew, Hurrell, Tapuai, Vuna; Burns, Fotuali'i; Noguera, Batty, Lahiff, Phillips, Stooke, Garvey (capt), Grant, Mercer.

Replacements: Charles, Obano, Perenise, Douglas, Bayliss, Cook, Lewis, Williams.

Referee: Matthew Carley