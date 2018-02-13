Wales assistant Rob Howley says World Rugby admit to 'TMO error'

Gareth Anscombe of Wales try was disallowed after he battled with Anthony Watson of England

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales assistant Rob Howley says World Rugby have admitted that a mistake was made by the television match official (TMO) in the 12-6 defeat to England.

TMO Glenn Newman ruled Anthony Watson had beaten Anscombe to the ball, with Wales coach Warren Gatland describing it as "a terrible mistake."

Howley says World Rugby's Alain Rolland has confirmed an error was made.

"It was good to have dialogue with World Rugby... they confirmed the TMO made a mistake," Howley confirmed.

"That dialogue happens continually throughout international periods," he continued.

"That phone call took place yesterday and Alain Rolland confirmed on behalf of World Rugby that it was a mistake.

"I haven't spoken to any of the match officials. It's happened, it's disappointing that happens in professional sport. But we focus on the next two weeks and getting ready for Ireland."

Injury boosts ahead of Ireland

However, Howley did have good news for Wales in terms of injuries.

Leigh Halfpenny, Dan Biggar and Taulupe Faletau are all expected to return to full training by the end of the week.

Halfpenny will take some part in training in "the next few days" after a foot infection forced him to withdraw from facing England last weekend.

Biggar is expected to take a full part in training by the weekend and Wales hope Faletau will have some game time with his club side Bath.

Howley also confirmed Saracens' Liam Williams came through his return match with without problem.